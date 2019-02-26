26.02.2019 - 21:50 Uhr
ExxonMobil Adds 4.5 Billion Barrels to Reserves
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) said today it added 4.5 billion oil-equivalent barrels of proved oil and gas reserves in 2018, replacing 313 percent of the year’s production.
ExxonMobil's proved reserves totaled 24.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels at year-end 2018. Liquids represented 64 percent of the reserves, up from 57 percent in 2017.
“We continue to add high-value, attractive assetsDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.