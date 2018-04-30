30.04.2018 - 03:26 Uhr
ExxonMobil Plans Purchase of Large Indonesia Motorcycle Lubricant Manufacturer, Marketer
ExxonMobil said today it agreed to purchase PT Federal Karyatama (FKT), one of Indonesia’s largest manufacturers and marketers of motorcycle lubricants, to enable
expansion in an important international market.
The acquisition includes the Federal Oil brand and a 700,000 barrel per year blending plant in Cilegon, Indonesia. Pending shareholder, government and regulatory approvals, ExxonMobil