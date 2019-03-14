Exyte Group,

14 March 2019, Stuttgart Germany

Exyte celebrates 30 years of business in Asia at Semicon China

Exyte, a global leader in design, engineering and construction of high-tech facilities, plants and factories, is celebrating thirty years of successful business in Asia Pacific (APAC). The celebration will take place at Semicon China 2019, one of the world's largest and most comprehensive semiconductor trade fairs, which takes place from March 20-22, 2019 in Shanghai.

The company entered the Asian market in 1989, when it successfully completed its first large project in Asia: the construction of a semiconductor plant in Taiwan for one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. In 1991, the company established a subsidiary in Singapore. The early 90ties saw the company further grow and expand to China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam, building semiconductors and flat-panel display plants. Today, Exyte is represented in China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam, operating projects in the region across its three core business activities: Advanced Technology Facilities (mainly semiconductors), Life Sciences and Chemicals as well as Data Center.

Customers rely on an experienced partner for the full cycle of production facilities

Exyte's Advanced Technology Facilities segment became a strong front-runner in the fast-growing APAC region, which accounts for 55% of Exyte's total group revenue. In the first nine months of fiscal year 2018, Exyte more than doubled its revenues in the region. Mark Garvey, President of Exyte Asia Pacific, comments: "The Asia-Pacific region plays a key role in Exyte's growth strategy because in recent years, semiconductor investments have shifted from the United States and Europe to Asia. With our long-standing track record and our construction project management skillsets in the APAC region we are delivering sophisticated next-generation technological facilities for our clients in Asia. A large part of our business is follow-up business and our long standing and trusted customer relations are therefore essential for our future success."

At the end of 2018, more than 2,800 employees were employed in Asia Pacific. Due to the rising order intake in the region, Exyte is currently expanding its workforce with intensive recruitment and development activities in China, Singapore and Taiwan. In 2018, Exyte had three major projects in APAC of multi-national companies (MNCs) in China and Singapore alone. At the same time, the business with domestic companies, especially in China, is growing too. Already today about half of the TOP 10 clients of the Exyte Group are domestic companies from the APAC region. For the APAC region the importance of these clients will increase in relative importance.

Semiconductor industry in China drives growth in APAC

Wafer fabrication equipment spending is about to more than double in China from 2017 to 2019. Macrotrends, such as digitization, e-mobility, growing population, changes in healthcare and Big Data will further bolster this growth. The Made in China 2025 government initiative supports the development of a domestic semiconductor industry.

Exyte enjoys a unique position in China as a foreign-owned "Grade A General Contractor License" holder operating in the semiconductor industry, with both multinational and domestic customers, which is proof to its customer orientation and ability to independently execute major construction projects. Exyte Technology, a member of the Exyte Group, runs scalable production capacities in Shanghai that offer maximum production efficiency through just-in-time and Kanban systems. Today, Exyte has a wealth of experience of 300+ projects in China alone.

At the heart of Exyte's operations lies design ("engineering") and the realization of new factories as well as extensions and renovations of existing factories in order to adapt them to meet the growing capacity needs or new technologies. The design and build element is as crucial to each clients' fab operational efficiency and wafer production yield targets as ultra-pure environmental control concepts based on leading-edge cleanroom technologies. In addition, the group pays particular attention to safety and embarked the global program "incident-free workplace", which is a unique characteristic for customers and employees alike.

Meet Exyte at Semicon China 2019

From 20th to 22nd March 2019, Semicon China 2019 will take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The show connects with the world's fastest growing and most dynamic microelectronics market, providing the platform to showcase products, technologies, and brand in front of the most qualified audience of industry professionals in China. Exyte presents smart fab design, construction and operation as a future outlook and welcomes visitors on booth #1022 in hall N1 to discuss challenges in design, construction and operation of smart fab facilities.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a special expertise in controlled and regulated environments. It serves the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, and data center across the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and globally. In 2017, Exyte generated sales of 2.4 billion euros, up from 2.1 billion euros in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, with over 4,800 highly experienced and motivated employees (by the end of the year 2017). Exyte emerged from a regrouping of the M+W Group in 2018. Exyte is a member of the Stumpf Group. For further information about the company please see our website: www.exyte.net

