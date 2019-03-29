Exyte Group,

29 March 2019, Shanghai China

Exyte honored 'Excellent Supplier of the Year' by HLMC

Exyte, the global leader in the design, engineering and construction of high-tech facilities, plants and factories, received the "Excellent Supplier of the Year" Award from Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporation (HLMC) on March 19, 2019.

The award is in recognition of Exyte's exceptional performance in the delivery of HLMC's new 300mm wafer fab manufacturing facility in Shanghai, China. The wafer fab will provide HLMC, a pure-play foundry with their most advanced 300mm manufacturing capability for semiconductor ICs including new products based on 14nm FinFET process technology.

Exyte served HLMC as the key contractor delivering high tech cleanroom and related sub-systems, as well as process-critical facility systems. As the global leader in the design & build of semiconductor facilities, Exyte successfully contributed its vast experience to this project and fully met customer's needs. One of the most important factors here is to ensure that the sensitive silicon wafers being processed are continuously maintained in an ultra-clean and controlled environment and supplied with high purity/process-critical media at the process equipment.

Through more than a decade of partnership, Exyte has realized several semiconductor projects for HLMC in Shanghai, China.

Junjun Tang, President of HLMC, said: "HLMC is developing very quickly. The support of our vendors and contractors is important to contribute to our growth. This award to Exyte is significant as it is the first time HLMC has presented an excellent performance award to a construction contractor."

Herbert Blaschitz, President of Exyte's Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities, received this award on behalf of Exyte. "We are very proud to receive this award from our customer HLMC. It highlights Exyte's focus on delivering engineering excellence as well as the commitment to our customers for high-quality project delivery that is on time and on budget."

"The Asia Pacific region is the most important market for Exyte. This award by HLMC is an acknowledgement of Exyte's leadership in the design and construction of highly controlled cleanroom environments. We strive to expand and bring our field of expertise to support the requirements of customers in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals and data center industries," states Mark Garvey, President of Exyte Asia-Pacific.

Exyte was awarded the contract by HLMC to design and build its new facility in Shanghai, China. The 300mm advanced production line project with a capacity of 40K wafers per month is the biggest integrated circuit investment project in Shanghai. The new facility works by Exyte include a 34,000m² cleanroom, mechanical, electrical and process distribution and plant systems. As a result of the close cooperation between HLMC and Exyte China, the project was completed in 16.5 months, 45 days ahead of its planned schedule.

About Shanghai Huali Microelectronics

Founded in 2010, Shanghai Huali Microelectronics Corporate (HLMC) is a leading 300mm pure-play wafer foundry in China. HLMC owns a 300mm fab with the capacity of 35K wafers per month and is constructing the second 300mm fab with the capacity of 40K wafers per month. HLMC offers a broad selection of technologies across 55nm to 28nm and focuses on differentiated process technologies such as RF, HV, eFlash, ULP, NOR flash and CMOS Image Sensor for a wide range of applications. HLMC is devoted to providing customers with advanced process technologies and comprehensive foundry services. Learn more about HLMC online at www.hlmc.cn.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a special expertise in controlled and regulated environments. It serves the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, and data center across the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and globally. In 2017, Exyte generated sales of 2.4 billion euros, up from 2.1 billion euros in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, with over 4,800 highly experienced and motivated employees (by the end of the year 2017). Exyte emerged from a regrouping of the M+W Group in 2018. Exyte is a member of the Stumpf Group. For further information about the company please see our website: www.exyte.net

Pictures: 1 Award winners: Excellent Supplier of the Year by HLMC: https://bit.ly/2TGOA42 2 From left to right: Junjun Tang (President of HLMC) and Herbert Blaschitz (President of Exyte's Global Business Unit Advanced Technology Facilities): https://bit.ly/2YwAt4X

