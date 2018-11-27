27.11.2018 - 20:04 Uhr
F24 AG extends European market leadership by acquiring M-PLIFY S.A.
Munich and Luxembourg -
- F24 gains around 150 additional enterprise clients in Luxembourg
and Belgium
- Acquisition makes F24 the number one within French speaking markets
in Europe
- Acquisition successfully accelerates F24's growth plan
F24 AG further strengthens its leading European market position in
the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical
the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical
communications