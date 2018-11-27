27.11.2018 - 20:04 Uhr

F24 AG extends European market leadership by acquiring M-PLIFY S.A.

Munich and Luxembourg - - F24 gains around 150 additional enterprise clients in Luxembourg and Belgium - Acquisition makes F24 the number one within French speaking markets in Europe - Acquisition successfully accelerates F24's growth plan F24 AG further strengthens its leading European market position in the field of emergency notification, crisis management and critical communications with

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick