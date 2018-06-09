09.06.2018 - 00:29 Uhr
Face of British Beauty Awarded MBE in Queen’s Honours List
LONDON, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Caroline Neville, President of Cosmetic Executive Women, the leading industry organisation and voice of British beauty, has been appointed a Member of the Order of
the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. The award is in recognition for her work in promoting UK Beauty, her mentoring of female entrepreneurs and young executives