12.06.2018 - 02:03 Uhr Far Point Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of $550 Million Initial Public Offering of Securities

Far Point Acquisition Corporation ("Far Point" or the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 55,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit issued in the initial public offering consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock and one-third of one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of the Company's Class A common