10.11.2018 - 23:13 Uhr
FARXIGA Significantly Reduced Hospitalization for Heart Failure or CV Death in a Broad Patient Population with Type 2 Diabetes in the Landmark DECLARE-TIMI 58 Trial
AstraZeneca today announced positive full results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 cardiovascular (CV) outcomes trial (CVOT) for FARXIGA (dapagliflozin). The data were presented as a late-breaking abstract
(#19485) at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2018 in Chicago, IL, and simultaneously published in the
New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).1
Results from DECLARE-TIMI 58,