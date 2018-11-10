10.11.2018 - 23:13 Uhr FARXIGA Significantly Reduced Hospitalization for Heart Failure or CV Death in a Broad Patient Population with Type 2 Diabetes in the Landmark DECLARE-TIMI 58 Trial

AstraZeneca today announced positive full results from the DECLARE-TIMI 58 cardiovascular (CV) outcomes trial (CVOT) for FARXIGA (dapagliflozin). The data were presented as a late-breaking abstract (#19485) at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2018 in Chicago, IL, and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).1 Results from DECLARE-TIMI 58, Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick