07.06.2018 - 03:47 Uhr Female Leaders Embrace Disruption, Trust Data and are Realistic About Future Growth: KPMG International

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - - 77 percent see technological disruption as more of an opportunity than a threat. - 58 percent have made strategic decisions based on data-driven insights - rather than overlooking the data based on intuition. - 77 percent are confident about the growth potential for their company. - But only 28 percent see their next career step within their existing company. KPMG's first Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick