07.06.2018 - 03:47 Uhr
Female Leaders Embrace Disruption, Trust Data and are Realistic About Future Growth: KPMG International
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) -
- 77 percent see technological disruption as more of an opportunity
than a threat.
- 58 percent have made strategic decisions based on data-driven
insights - rather than overlooking the data based on intuition.
- 77 percent are confident about the growth potential for their
company.
- But only 28 percent see their next career step within their
existing company.
KPMG's firstDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.