Ferratum Oyj: Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ferratum Oyj

Helsinki, 19 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum").

DECISIONS OF FERRATUM'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2018

Ferratum held its Annual General Meeting today and the meeting made the following resolutions.

ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS AND DISCHARGE FROM LIABILITY

The Annual General Meeting adopted the Annual Accounts including the Consolidated Annual Accounts for the financial year 2017 and discharged the members of the board of directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2017.

DIVIDEND

The Annual General Meeting decided in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors that a per-share dividend of EUR 0.18 will be paid for the financial year 2017 to a total of EUR 3,883,997 to the shareholders who on the dividend record date 23 April 2018 are registered in the company's shareholders' register. The payment date for the dividend will be 30 April 2018.

COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of members of the board of directors as six (6) and re-elected the following current members of the board of directors to serve for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting: Pieter van Groos as chairman, Jorma Jokela as deputy chairman and Erik Ferm, Lea Liigus, Juhani Vanhala and Christopher Wang as ordinary members.

REMUNERATION OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Annual General Meeting resolved that the chairman of the board of directors be paid EUR 2,000 per month and the other members of the board of directors EUR 1,500 per month. Furthermore it was resolved that no remuneration will be paid to the members who are employees or managing directors of the company or a subsidiary of the company.

AUDITOR AND REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITOR

Audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, which had stated that APA Mikko Nieminen will act as the responsible auditor, was appointed as auditor of the company for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting. It was decided that the auditor be paid reasonable remuneration in accordance with the auditor's invoice, which shall be approved by the company.

AUTHORISATION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO DECIDE ON THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND SPECIAL RIGHTS ENTITLING TO SHARES

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board of Directors' proposal on authorisation to the board of directors to decide to issue at maximum 2,026,196 new shares and to convey the Company's 146,200 own shares held by the Company.

The authorisation also includes the right to issue special rights, in the meaning of Chapter 10 Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which entitle to the Company's new shares or the Company's own shares held by the Company against consideration.

The amount of shares to be issued shall not exceed 2,172,396 shares, which corresponds to approximately 10.0 per cent of the Company's total amount of shares.

Shares potentially issued by virtue of the special rights entitling to shares are included in the aforesaid maximum number of shares.

The authorisation entitles the Board to decide on a directed share issue and issue of special rights in deviation from the pre-emptive rights of shareholders subject to the conditions mentioned in the Finnish Companies Act. The Board can use the authorisation in one or several tranches to all purposes decided by the Board of Directors.

The authorisation is in force until the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2019.

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30 88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of Investor Relations T: +358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 1614 E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

