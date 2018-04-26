Ferratum Oyj: Fixed income investor meetings

Ferratum Oyj, FI4000106299

Helsinki, 26 April 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (the "Group") announces that Pareto Securities AB has been mandated as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner, with ICF Bank AG and equinet Bank AG as Joint Lead Managers, to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on Wednesday, 2 May 2018.

Subject to market conditions, a senior unsecured bond issue intended to be used for refinancing the Group's outstanding bonds maturing in October 2018 (EUR 45 million in total, issued by Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Ferratum Oyj) and to finance continued growth of the Group may follow. In the context of such issue, the holders of bonds maturing in October 2018 may be invited to exchange their bonds into new bonds.

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2017), of which over 780,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause, CFO T: +49 30 88715308 F: +49 30 88715309 E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Head of Investor Relations T: +358 40 7248247 F: +358 20 741 1614 E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

