Ferratum Oyj: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%

Ferratum Oyj, FI4000106299

Ferratum Group: HSBC increases shareholding above 5%

Helsinki, 20 November, 2018 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") disclosed earlier today a notification that HSBC Holdings PLC ("HSBC") now holds 1,166,939 shares in Ferratum, representing 5.37% of the total issued share capital of Ferratum.

The shareholdings of HSBC Global Asset Management France (HSBC France) and INKA Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschft mbH Dusseldorf (HSBC Germany) make up 0.67% and 4.70% of Ferratum's total share capital respectively.

Jorma Jokela commented:

"HSBC is a long term supporter of Ferratum and we are pleased to see two subsidiaries growing their stakes in Ferratum as we implement our growth initiatives."

About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 1.9 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 September 2018), of which over 799,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months.

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Chief Financial Officer T: + 49 (0) 30 921005844 E: clemens.krause@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Deputy Head of Investor Relations T: +41 79 940 6315 E: emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

20.11.2018 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki

Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

749199 20.11.2018