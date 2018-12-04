04.12.2018 - 22:28 Uhr FinDev Canada Invests USD 20 Million in Climate Investor One to Support Transition to Renewable Energy in Developing Countries

MONTREAL, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment will have a positive impact on climate change mitigation by avoiding 1.2 million tons of CO2 emissions FinDev Canada announced a USD 20 million commitment made to Climate Investor One's (CIO) Construction Equity Fund to support the transition to renewable energy in emerging markets, helping avoid approximately 1.2 million Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick