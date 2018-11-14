14.11.2018 - 20:52 Uhr

First BanCorp. Reinstates Quarterly Cash Common Stock Dividend

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 14, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2018. “We are pleased to reinstate a

