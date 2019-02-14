14.02.2019 - 22:39 Uhr First Republic Announces Record Date for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has established Friday, March 15, 2019 as the record date for determining shareholders entitled to vote at the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the New York Yacht Club located at 37 West 44th Street,