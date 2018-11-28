28.11.2018 - 00:32 Uhr FIT LOSS NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Fitbit, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – FIT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) from August 2, 2016 through January 30, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Fitbit investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Fitbit class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1443.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq.