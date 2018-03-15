15.03.2018 - 00:29 Uhr
FLOGmall Launches Alpha Version of E-Commerce Platform
MOSCOW, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
On February 24, 2018, FLOGmall successfully launched the alpha version of its e-commerce platform where products can be purchased for various altcoins. This is
the first case where products on a platform can be paid for not just with Bitcoin or Ethereum, but also with other alternatives not in the top 10 or even the top 100.
