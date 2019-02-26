26.02.2019 - 23:25 Uhr
Fluence Signs Landmark €165 Million Contract in Ivory Coast
Fluence Corporation Limited (ASX:FLC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a landmark €165 million commercial agreement with the Federal Government of Ivory Coast for the turnkey supply of
a 150,000 m3/day surface-water treatment plant (the “Plant”).
