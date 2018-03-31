31.03.2018 - 11:45 Uhr FlyView Takes You Flying Over Paris at One-of-a-Kind Virtual Reality Attraction

PARIS, March 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand opening on March 31, 2018 in Paris 30 Rue du 4 Septembre, Place de l'Opéra - 75002 Paris - Opéra metro station FlyView will open a unique virtual reality attraction where visitors can visit Paris from the sky with a jetpack, taking in real-life 360° views of monuments and scenery-no computer graphics here!