22.04.2018 - 22:11 Uhr Food Lion Celebrates Sustainability Progress in Honor of Earth Day, Continues Commitment to Sustainable Retailing

In honor of Earth Day, Food Lion is celebrating its commitment to sustainable retailing by releasing an infographic highlighting its progress in 2017. Food Lion is among the leaders in the grocery industry in sustainability. Food Lion's sustainability effort in 2017 included donating more than 100 million meals to its local feeding agency partners as well as recycling more than 128,000 tons of