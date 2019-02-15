15.02.2019 - 01:14 Uhr Frelii Appoints Two New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

Frelii Inc. (OTCQB: FRLI) (“Frelii” or “The Company”) today announced that it has appointed two renowned physicians, Anthony R. Torres, M.D. and Susan H. Morelli M.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board. “The expertise, experience and guidance of Dr. Morelli and Dr. Torres will help Frelii accelerate and improve our pilot clinical trials, which will drive an increase in the speed of learning Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick