26.11.2018 - 08:19 Uhr
FSD PHARMA Appoints Top GW Pharmaceuticals Executive, Rupert Haynes, as Chief Executive Officer
FSD Pharma Inc. (“FSD Pharma” or “FSD”) (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) announced today the appointment of Rupert Haynes as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Haynes is a highly accomplished
healthcare executive with nearly three decades of global pharmaceutical experience having most recently held the position of Head of Global Marketing at GW Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: GWPH) in the
UnitedDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.