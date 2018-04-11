11.04.2018 - 01:35 Uhr FTS International, Inc. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Monday, April 30, 2018 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Presenting the Company's results will be Michael