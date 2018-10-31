31.10.2018 - 23:09 Uhr Galapagos reports initiation of PINTA Phase 2 trial with GLPG1205 in patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

Mechelen, Belgium; 31 October 2018; 22:01 CET - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) reports first dosing in the PINTA Phase 2 trial with its GPR84 antagonist GLPG1205 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). PINTA is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial investigating a 100 mg once-daily oral dose of GLPG1205 in up to 60 IPF patients.