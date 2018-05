16.05.2018 - 00:41 Uhr Gartner Says Pressure Is On Marketers to Think Big, Execute Smart and Deliver Growth

To be a successful marketing leader, marketers have the audacious challenge to think big, execute smart, and deliver growth, according to Gartner, Inc. Analysts explained how to execute on these objectives during the Gartner Digital Marketing Conference, taking place here through May 17. Gartner analysts told an audience of more than 1,400 marketing leaders today that marketing success Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick