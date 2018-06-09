09.06.2018 - 22:21 Uhr Get the Squad Ready for Global Dominance in NBA LIVE 19, Launching September 7

Today, at EA PLAY, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) announced that NBA LIVE 19 will launch worldwide on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One on September 7, 2018. NBA LIVE 19 will once again allow players to be THE ONE and forge their own path as one of the best high school players in the nation chasing the dream to become an all-time basketball icon. Players can’t do it alone though, as this year’s Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick