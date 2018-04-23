23.04.2018 - 04:07 Uhr GFL Environmental Inc. announces $5.125 Billion recapitalization with new investors led by BC Partners and their partner OTPP

TORONTO, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL" or the "Company") and investors led by BC Partners ("BC Partners"), including Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'") and others, jointly announced today their agreement to recapitalize GFL Environmental Holdings Inc. The transaction implies a total GFL enterprise value of approximately $5.125 billion, making Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick