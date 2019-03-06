06.03.2019 - 01:14 Uhr GFSI Conference 2019 Showcases Leadership and Innovation in the Face of Change

NICE, France, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 GFSI Conference, organised by The Consumer Goods Forum's Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), came to a successful close last week with more than 1000 delegates from the food industry, government and academia from over 60 countries joining the event at Nice Acropolis in France.