Global CEOs Realistic About Growth in the Face of Unprecedented Headwinds
LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
55 percent predict cautious revenue growth of less than 2 percent over next 3 years: 4th annual KPMG International survey
Repositioning their business to meet the needs of Millennials is a priority for 38 percent.
Geopolitics hits the boardroom, with territorialism named as top threat to growth.
Half say becoming a victim