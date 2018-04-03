03.04.2018 - 17:14 Uhr Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 7.5% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

NEW YORK, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market by Navigation Area (Inland Waterways and Ocean and Sea), By Application (LNG Ships and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the LNG as a bunker fuel market through systematic Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick