25.02.2019 - 14:59 Uhr
Gracell Biotechnologies Completes $85 Million Series B for Immune Cell Gene Therapies
Gracell addresses the issues of complex manufacture and high cost of cellular gene therapeutics
SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies, Co., Ltd. ("Gracell") announced the
completion of its $85 million series B funding today. The financing was led by Temasek with Lilly Asia Ventures, Kington Capital, King Star Capital and Chengdu
