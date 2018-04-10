10.04.2018 - 11:58 Uhr
Green light for Spanish subsidy-free 170 MWp solar plant: BayWa r.e. and Statkraft conclude PPA
Munich/Düsseldorf, 10 April 2018: With the conclusion of a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the renewable energy specialist BayWa r.e. and the
Norwegian energy group Statkraft, everything is now clear to progress with the swift construction of the Spanish Don Rodrigo solar plant.
The BayWa r.e. project, which will provide a total output of over 170 MWp, is located south of Seville