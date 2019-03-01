01.03.2019 - 21:51 Uhr GuardaLey Ltd. and American Films, Inc. Announce Joint Venture Agreement Covering USA Territory for Film Industry Copyright Infringement and Anti-Piracy Services

GuardaLey Ltd., the leading data investigation company combating online piracy on peer to peer file sharing networks, has selected American Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMFL) to take over the USA operations through its Joint Venture formed at the beginning of February. American Films, Inc. will own 100% of this joint venture company. "This is a significant opportunity for American Films, Inc.