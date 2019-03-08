08.03.2019 - 23:07 Uhr Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019, which ended February 2, 2019, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results. A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the conference will be archived on