14.11.2018 - 23:45 Uhr

Halliburton 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 22, 2019, to discuss its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. The call will begin at 8:00 AM Central Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time). The company will issue a press release regarding the fourth quarter 2018 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Halliburton website at www.halliburton.com.

