13.02.2019 - 23:59 Uhr
Halliburton Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its board of directors has declared a 2019 first quarter dividend of eighteen cents ($0.18) a share on the company’s common stock payable on
March 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2019.
The company's annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 15, 2019, in Houston, Texas. The record date