22.03.2019 - 00:14 Uhr Harald Seiz (Karatbars): About his career, success and the new crypto phone IMpulse

"I didn't have a rich father, I had to make my own lessons. Sometimes I was successful and sometimes I lost. The most important thing is to focus on dreams and goals," says Harald Seiz. The CEO of Karatbars International talks about the details of his new crypto phone, which will be presented in the end of March. The IMpulse runs via voice over blockchain. "The phone works normally, but when it's connected through the blockchain, it's absolutely secure." "Think Big" - the new book by Harald Seiz: https://www.amazon.de/Think-Big-großartigen-weltweites-Imperium/dp/3959721498/ref=sr_1_1_ccp?ie=UTF8&qid=1550088070&sr=8-1&keywords=harald+seiz