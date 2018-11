16.11.2018 - 06:17 Uhr Harald Seiz: New blockchain, mine and holding coming up soon

Harald Seiz has lots of news for his followers. The CEO of Karatbars International speaks about the purchase of a new mine in Africa for the very first time: "There are 550 tonnes of gold we receive through this mine. Our new holding is behind that, which we will open on December 1st. The assets are worth 2 billion dollars. They are backed by HSBC Bank, China Bank and Allianz. " More details in the interview on Inside Wirtschaft. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick