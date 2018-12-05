05.12.2018 - 22:57 Uhr Harris Williams Hires Managing Director and Vice President to Lead Beauty Sector Efforts; Firm Expands Consumer Group with Top Level Talent

Harris Williams, a preeminent middle market investment bank focused on the advisory needs of clients worldwide for more than 25 years, is pleased to announce that it has hired Kelly McPhilliamy as a managing director and William McBride as a vice president in the firm's Consumer Group. McPhilliamy and McBride expand the Consumer Group's expertise and will focus on the health and beauty sector.