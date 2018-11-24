24.11.2018 - 05:25 Uhr HASBRO 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Hasbro, Inc.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until November 27, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hasbro, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HAS). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between April Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen. Zum Nachrichtenüberblick