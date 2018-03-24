24.03.2018 - 14:32 Uhr
HBKU Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Turkey's Ibn Haldun University
DOHA, Qatar, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Collaboration on research and academic programs highlighted in the agreement
Two prominent academic institutions in Qatar and Turkey, Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and Ibn Haldun University (IHU),
signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The agreement will see both higher educationDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.