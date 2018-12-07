07.12.2018 - 03:12 Uhr

HCL Technologies to Acquire Select IBM Software Products for $1.8B

IBM (NYSE:IBM) and HCL Technologies (HCL) today announced a definitive agreement under which HCL will acquire select IBM software products for $1.8 billion. The transaction is expected to close by mid-2019, subject to completion of applicable regulatory reviews. The software products in scope represent a total addressable market of more than $50 billion and include: Appscan for secure

