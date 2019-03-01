01.03.2019 - 21:51 Uhr
Health Net Assisting Members in 25 California Counties During State of Emergency
Health Net, LLC is providing special assistance in 25 California counties affected by severe winter storms in conjunction with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s declared state of emergency.
Health Net is helping to ensure that members who may lose or be evacuated from their homes have access to essential prescription medications, critical Health Net information and other healthcare
