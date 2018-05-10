10.05.2018 - 00:04 Uhr

Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) announced today that John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 15 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast and a replay of the presentation will be available. Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production

