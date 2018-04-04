04.04.2018 - 04:41 Uhr
HEVC Advance Highlights Momentum with Newest Licensors and Licensees
Program success expands alongside positive reaction to licensing changes for streaming, cable, over-the-air broadcast, and satellite distributors
BOSTON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, is pleased to announce the newest
additions to its growing list of Licensors and Licensees, including: ACTi, EverFocus Electronics, Fraunhofer, GoPro,Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.