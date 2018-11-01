01.11.2018 - 04:00 Uhr
HH Global Announces the Retirement of Andrew Price, APAC CEO
LONDON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HH Global, the world's fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner,
announced changes to the APAC regional leadership with the early retirement of APAC CEO, Andrew Price effective today. Andrew will be available to the new APAC
leadership in an advisory capacity through to the end of the fiscal year.
Andrew joinedDen vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.