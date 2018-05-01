01.05.2018 - 01:40 Uhr
Hikvision 2017 annual report reveals revenue growth of 31.22%
HANGZHOU, China, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading supplier of innovative video surveillance products
and solutions, has published its annual report for 2017. This shows a 31.22% growth in overall revenues, with sales revenue up from RMB 31.93 billion in 2016 to
RMB 41.91 billion in 2017. Collectively, the figures demonstrate an increase in operating profits of 26.77%.Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.