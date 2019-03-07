07.03.2019 - 04:35 Uhr
Horizon Pharma plc Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Horizon Pharma plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 12,244,898 of its ordinary shares at a price to the public of $24.50 per share. The net proceeds
to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $284 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has
