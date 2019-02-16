16.02.2019 - 01:35 Uhr
Houston to Host the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble
WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Minute Maid Park in Houston will host the Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The event will mark WWE’s debut at Minute Maid Park and the second
time the Royal Rumble has been held at a baseball stadium following this year’s event at Chase Field in Phoenix which took place in front of a capacity crowd of 48,193.
This press release features multimedia.Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.