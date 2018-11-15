15.11.2018 - 04:35 Uhr

Huawei Customers Recognized for Smart City Achievements at Smart City Expo World Congress 2018

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and three of its Smart City customers have won or been nominated for esteemed awards at the Smart City Expo World Congress (SCEWC) 2018, in recognition of their joint innovation and outstanding achievements in improving people's livelihoods, enhancing management efficiency and promoting economic development. The city of Gaoqing in China

Den vollständigen Artikel auf wallstreet-online.de lesen.
Zum Nachrichtenüberblick